Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 3:00 am

Meryl Streep Says Resurfaced Interview About Dustin Hoffman is Not Accurate

Meryl Streep Says Resurfaced Interview About Dustin Hoffman is Not Accurate

Meryl Streep is coming to Dustin Hoffman‘s defense after an old interview surfaced where she said he touched her breast.

In a 1979 interview with Time, Meryl reportedly said that her Kramer vs. Kramer co-star Dustin groped her the first time they met.

“He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin — burp — Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast. What an obnoxious pig, I thought,” Meryl said during the interview.

Meryl says that Dustin apologized for the incident and the quote was not an “accurate rendering of that meeting.”

“There was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized. And Meryl accepted that,” her rep told E! News.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr