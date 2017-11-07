Meryl Streep Says Resurfaced Interview About Dustin Hoffman is Not Accurate

Meryl Streep is coming to Dustin Hoffman‘s defense after an old interview surfaced where she said he touched her breast.

In a 1979 interview with Time, Meryl reportedly said that her Kramer vs. Kramer co-star Dustin groped her the first time they met.

“He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin — burp — Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast. What an obnoxious pig, I thought,” Meryl said during the interview.

Meryl says that Dustin apologized for the incident and the quote was not an “accurate rendering of that meeting.”

“There was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized. And Meryl accepted that,” her rep told E! News.