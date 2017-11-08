Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 11:00 am

Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Couple Up for 'Obey Giant' Documentary Premiere!

Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Couple Up for 'Obey Giant' Documentary Premiere!

Ginnifer Goodwin strikes a pose on the red carpet alongside her handsome hubby Josh Dallas while attending the photo op screening of Obey Giant held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Tuesday (November 7) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actress and Josh, 38, were joined at the event by LL Cool J, Zoe Bell, Tom Franco, Terry Crews, Lisa Edelstein and artist Shepard Fairey himself.

Obey Giant takes us deep into the underground world of street art, profiling the rise of artist Shepard Fairey from his roots in punk rock and skateboarding, to presidential politics—through his iconic Obama “HOPE” poster and the controversy that surrounded it.

Obey Giant will be streaming November 11, only on Hulu – Watch the trailer below!


‘Obey Giant’ Trailer | A Hulu Original Documentary
Just Jared on Facebook
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 01
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 02
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 03
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 04
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 05
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 06
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 07
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 08
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 09
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 10
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 11
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 12
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 13
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 14
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 15
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 16
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 17
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 18
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 19
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 20
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 21
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 22
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 23
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 24
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 25
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 26
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 27
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 28
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 29
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 30
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 31
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 32
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 33
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 34
ginnifer goodwin josh dallas couple up for obey giant documentary premiere 35

Credit: Dave Starbuck / Future Image; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lisa Edelstein, LL Cool J, Shepard Fairey, Terry Crews, Tom Franco, Zoe Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr