Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Couple Up for 'Obey Giant' Documentary Premiere!

Ginnifer Goodwin strikes a pose on the red carpet alongside her handsome hubby Josh Dallas while attending the photo op screening of Obey Giant held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Tuesday (November 7) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actress and Josh, 38, were joined at the event by LL Cool J, Zoe Bell, Tom Franco, Terry Crews, Lisa Edelstein and artist Shepard Fairey himself.

Obey Giant takes us deep into the underground world of street art, profiling the rise of artist Shepard Fairey from his roots in punk rock and skateboarding, to presidential politics—through his iconic Obama “HOPE” poster and the controversy that surrounded it.

Obey Giant will be streaming November 11, only on Hulu – Watch the trailer below!



‘Obey Giant’ Trailer | A Hulu Original Documentary