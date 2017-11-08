Reba McEntire Joins Kelsea Ballerini for 'Legends' Performance at CMA Awards 2017 (Video)

Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini hit the stage for an epic duet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Kelsea was joined on stage by Reba for a duet of the song “Legends,” which is featured on her new album Unapologetically.

Earlier in the night, Kelsea hit the red carpet with her fiance Morgan Evans and they made one super cute couple.

Kelsea was even mentioned by the show’s host Carrie Underwood during the opening monologue for getting engaged this year!