Taylor Swift Wins CMA Award for Writing 'Better Man'

Taylor Swift is a winner at the 2017 CMA Awards!

The 27-year-old singer was not present at the event, she picked up the award for Song of the Year for writing “Better Man,” recorded by Little Big Town.

The country music group accepted the award on stage at the event. Taylor‘s longtime BFF Karlie Kloss presented the award.

Taylor beat out Keith Urban‘s song “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Sam Hunt‘s song “Body Like a Back Road,” Thomas Rhett‘s song “Dirt on My Boots,” and Miranda Lambert‘s song “Tin Man.”

The last time Taylor attended an awards show was last year’s CMAs!