Sean Astin Surprises His Number One Fan Stephen Colbert In His Underwear on 'Late Show'!

Sean Astin made an appearance on The Late Show on Wednesday evening (November 8) and met the man who is famously known as the number one Lord of the Rings fan… host Stephen Colbert!

“You are my favorite character in my favorite movie. I am– I don’t know what– how to describe how excited I am to meet you right now,” Stephen told the 46-year-old actor, who played Samwise Gamgee in the trilogy.

Stephen then told the audience that Sean and him actually met briefly during rehearsals first. Stephen described the situation saying, “I was trying to rehearse it, you walked out just to say hi in your underwear. And– hey! I gotta tell you– I gotta tell you, for me, it’s like I’m the cheerleader meeting the captain of the football team.”

“The reason I did that, come out to see you like that, my 15-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, begged me not to do anything to embarrass the family,” Sean revealed before continuing to embarrass his daughter even further by giving her a shout out on national television, saying, “Elizabeth, I love you!”

Stephen and Sean spent most of their time talking about Lord of the Rings instead of his role in Stranger Things 2, which was only mentioned briefly – Watch below!



