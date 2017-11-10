Chrissy Teigen Boycotted Twitter's 280 Characters for Two Hours

Chrissy Teigen wears an all black outfit while landing at LAX Airport on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old model wore a denim jacket the day before while shopping in New York City, where she was seen carrying a bag from luxury skincare brand Tata Harper.

Chrissy took to her Twitter account on late Tuesday night to share an unenthusiastic response to the new 280-character limit on the social media app. She later changed her tune though!

“I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG,” she tweeted. After writing a tweet with more than 140 characters, Chrissy said, “Maybe I could get used to this extra characters thing… I’m horrible at fighting the system. That was like… a two hour boycott.”