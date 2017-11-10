Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 7:00 am

Chrissy Teigen Boycotted Twitter's 280 Characters for Two Hours

Chrissy Teigen Boycotted Twitter's 280 Characters for Two Hours

Chrissy Teigen wears an all black outfit while landing at LAX Airport on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old model wore a denim jacket the day before while shopping in New York City, where she was seen carrying a bag from luxury skincare brand Tata Harper.

Chrissy took to her Twitter account on late Tuesday night to share an unenthusiastic response to the new 280-character limit on the social media app. She later changed her tune though!

“I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG,” she tweeted. After writing a tweet with more than 140 characters, Chrissy said, “Maybe I could get used to this extra characters thing… I’m horrible at fighting the system. That was like… a two hour boycott.”
Credit: WENN; Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
