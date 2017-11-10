Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 4:33 pm

Saoirse Ronan & Greta Gerwig Team Up for 'Lady Bird' Screening

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan stepped out for a screening of their new movie Lady Bird!

The 34-year-old writer and director and the 23-year-old Brooklyn actress joined forces at the Variety Screening Series presented by FilmStruck at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

Greta dazzled in a blue and purple shirt and skirt ensemble, while Saoirse rocked a one-shoulder striped dress and hot pink heels.

The duo also took the stage for a Q&A panel.

Lady Bird is a comedy that follows the adventures of a young woman living in Northern California for a year.

Check it out in theaters now!

Photos: David Buchan/Variety/Rex/Shutterstock
