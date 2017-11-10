Taylor Swift Performs New Version of 'Call It What You Want' at SiriusXM

Taylor Swift treated some lucky fans to an intimate acoustic set at SiriusXM!

The 27-year-old singer performed “Call It What You Want” from her just-released sixth studio album Reputation – along with “New Year’s Day” and a cover of Tom Petty‘s “American Girl” – on Friday (November 10) in New York City.

“Reputation, in my mind, is an album that is very linear in its timeline,” Taylor told the select group of SiriusXM subscribers, “meaning that it starts out kind of where I first was when I first started making the record. The album ends more with where I am now in my life.”

Before playing “Call It What You Want,” she explained, “We’re gonna play it a little bit differently than you heard it on the album. Do you feel like hearing like a new version of that? Would that be all right?”

After cheers from the crowd, Taylor said, “Excellent, I was hoping you’d say that ’cause I didn’t have anything else prepared.”

