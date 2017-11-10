Tony Shalhoub & Katrina Lenk Celebrate 'The Band's Visit' Broadway Opening Night!

Tony Shalhoub happily poses for a photograph alongside his co-star Katrina Lenk while attending the opening night after party for their new musical The Band’s Visit on Broadway held at The Copacabana on Wednesday (November 9) in New York City.

The talented stars were joined at the event by their fellow co-stars John Cariani, Ari’el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather and Jonathan Raviv.

Also in attendance to show their support was Ben Platt, Josh Groban, Denis O’Hare, Jessie Mueller and her husband Andy Truschinski, Amir Arison and Kathy Najimy.

The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all. After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways



