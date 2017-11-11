Rebel Wilson Says a 'Male Star' Asked Her to Perform Sexual Act While His Friends Film

Rebel Wilson is speaking out with her own experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old Pitch Perfect actress says that a “male star” once asked her to perform a sexual act on him while his friends filmed and she also had a hotel room encounter with a “top director.”

“I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky,” Rebel said in her series of tweets on Saturday (November 11).

You can read everything she tweeted below.

I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it's so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017 A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

