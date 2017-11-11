Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

George Takei Responds to Accusations of Sexual Assault

George Takei Responds to Accusations of Sexual Assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 12:17 pm

Rebel Wilson Says a 'Male Star' Asked Her to Perform Sexual Act While His Friends Film

Rebel Wilson Says a 'Male Star' Asked Her to Perform Sexual Act While His Friends Film

Rebel Wilson is speaking out with her own experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old Pitch Perfect actress says that a “male star” once asked her to perform a sexual act on him while his friends filmed and she also had a hotel room encounter with a “top director.”

“I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky,” Rebel said in her series of tweets on Saturday (November 11).

You can read everything she tweeted below.

Click inside to read the rest of Rebel Wilson’s tweets…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rebel Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr