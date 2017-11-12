Camila Cabello Performs 'Havana' at MTV EMAs 2017 (Video)

Camila Cabello takes the stage to perform during the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 20-year-old entertainer sang her wildly popular song “Havana” for the screaming crowd at the awards show, and totally slayed!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

In addition, at the show, Camila won the award for Best Pop! Congrats on the honor, Camila!

Watch Camila’s performance of “Havana” at the MTV EMAs below…

Check out photos from Camila’s performance below…