Taylor Swift Heads to 'SNL' After Party After Amazing Musical Guest Performances!

Taylor Swift stopped by the Saturday Night Live after party last night!

The 27-year-old superstar was seen stepping out with security and her entourage as she made her way to the New York City venue in the early morning hours of Sunday (November 12).

Taylor acted as musical guest for the comedy variety show, singing her two new hits “…Ready For It?” and “Call It What You Want.”

If you missed it, you can download reputation, Taylor‘s new album, now! The first day sales numbers for the album are huge.