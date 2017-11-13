Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 6:06 pm

Bella Thorne Hits the Beach with Shirtless Carter Jenkins for 'Famous in Love' Season 2!

Bella Thorne Hits the Beach with Shirtless Carter Jenkins for 'Famous in Love' Season 2!

Bella Thorne films a scene with Carter Jenkins for the second season of Famous in Love on Monday (November 13) at the beach in Malibu, Calif.

Also spotted on set that day were co-stars Georgie Flores and Charlie DePew.

Bella‘s boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun, stopped by set that day and went shirtless while hanging out with the cast.

The second season of Famous in Love is expected to debut on Freeform next year and we can’t wait!

40+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne and the Famous in Love cast on set…

