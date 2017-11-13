Connie Britton & Amy Poehler Support Worldwide Orphans at Annual Gala!

Connie Britton and Amy Poehler stepped out to celebrate a special cause at the Worldwide Orphans Gala!

The actresses hit the red carpet at the annual gala on Monday night (November 13) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

They were joined by Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marley Shelton and Carla Gugino as they posed alongside Dr. Jane Aronson.

Dr. Aronson is acclaimed for her expertise in adoption medicine and founded the Worldwide Orphans organization.

Other attendees at the event included Nico Tortorella, Dan Amboyer and Donna Murphy.