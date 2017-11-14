Ed Sheeran Reveals Why Taylor Swift's 'Dress' is Definitely Not About Him

Some fans have a theory that Taylor Swift‘s new song “Dress” from reputation is about her friend Ed Sheeran, but he is shooting down that theory.

In the lyrics, Taylor sings, “I don’t want you like a best friend,” which is the line that started the theories.

There’s another line in the song though that basically proves that the song could not possibly be about Ed and he pointed it out in a new interview.

Click inside to find out what Ed said…

“I don’t think it is,” Ed said when asked if the song is about him during an interview for Augustman’s live stream.

“I think if you read into it… it’s not. You know, because she mentions someone with a buzzcut hair cut, and I’ve never had a buzzcut hair cut,” he said.