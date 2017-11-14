Sarah Hyland Defends Posting Picture in Bed With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland loves clapping back at her haters!

When the 26-year-old Modern Family star posted a photo on her Instagram in bed with her 33-year-old Bachelorette boyfriend, some fans told her that the picture was too much. On Tuesday (November 14), Sarah spoke out about it on her Twitter.

“I do want my privacy. Especially in my relationships. I’ve made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It’s special. And I will share what I seem ‘appropriate’ on social media I still want you all to be updated,” she wrote.

