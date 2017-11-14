Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton Support Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 2:34 am

Taylor Swift Celebrates 'Reputation' Release With Fans at NYC Pop-Up Shop

Taylor Swift Celebrates 'Reputation' Release With Fans at NYC Pop-Up Shop

Taylor Swift hung out with fans at her pop-up shop tonight!

The 27-year-old Reputation songstress was all smiles as she celebrated her album release on Monday (November 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

A black snake ring – a key symbol of Taylor‘s Reputation era – was visible on her right middle finger. Head to our gallery for a closer look.

Taylor also rocked a cheetah-print top, maroon, pink, and orange jacket, black skinnies, and heeled maroon boots, completing her look with a pop of pink lipstick.

Earlier that night, Taylor performed “New Year’s Day” live on The Tonight Show!

10+ pictures inside of Taylor Swift at the pop-up shop…

Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 01
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 02
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 03
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 04
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 05
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 06
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 07
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 08
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 09
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 10
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 11
taylor swift celebrates reputation release with fans at nyc pop up shop 12

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr