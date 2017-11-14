Taylor Swift Celebrates 'Reputation' Release With Fans at NYC Pop-Up Shop

Taylor Swift hung out with fans at her pop-up shop tonight!

The 27-year-old Reputation songstress was all smiles as she celebrated her album release on Monday (November 13) in New York City.

A black snake ring – a key symbol of Taylor‘s Reputation era – was visible on her right middle finger. Head to our gallery for a closer look.

Taylor also rocked a cheetah-print top, maroon, pink, and orange jacket, black skinnies, and heeled maroon boots, completing her look with a pop of pink lipstick.

Earlier that night, Taylor performed “New Year’s Day” live on The Tonight Show!

