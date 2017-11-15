Bryce Dallas Howard & Father Ron Team Up at 'Broken Memories' Benefit Screening!

Bryce Dallas Howard is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the benefit screening of Digital Jungle Pictures’ Broken Memories held at the Writers Guild Theater on Tuesday (November 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress was accompanied by her filmmaker father Ron, 68, as they stepped out together in honor of Ron‘s father Rance, who starred as a patriarch living with Alzheimer’s in the Michael Worth indie drama now streaming on VOD.

“I’m very proud and eager to attend this event. It’s a touching & meaningful movie and my Dad’s best role ever! Check it out,” Ron tweeted.

The event benefited Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles.