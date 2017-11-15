BTS Discuss Their Love Lives & What Love Means to Them!

BTS are getting real with fans about their love lives!

The massively popular seven-member South Korean boy band opened up in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“For me, true love is really something that comes within myself, and I think that’s what really gets transferred to the fans,” J-Hope said.

“When we don’t have a boyfriend or girlfriend, we always say, ‘Oh, I’m so lonely. I want a date,’ or something like that,” RM added. “But I think the biggest love we’re all searching for is the love for one’s self. If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.”

When asked if they have time for dating with their busy schedules, the guys “played coy,” while Suga stated, “I think there’s a lot of different kinds of love, not just between a boyfriend and girlfriend, but love with your family, love with the people around you. I think that’s really important, and I think would really be a good thing for the world, and make a better world for everybody.”

Don’t miss BTS as they make their debut U.S. TV performance at 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday (November 19)!

