Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 10:38 pm

BTS Discuss Their Love Lives & What Love Means to Them!

BTS are getting real with fans about their love lives!

The massively popular seven-member South Korean boy band opened up in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“For me, true love is really something that comes within myself, and I think that’s what really gets transferred to the fans,” J-Hope said.

“When we don’t have a boyfriend or girlfriend, we always say, ‘Oh, I’m so lonely. I want a date,’ or something like that,” RM added. “But I think the biggest love we’re all searching for is the love for one’s self. If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.”

When asked if they have time for dating with their busy schedules, the guys “played coy,” while Suga stated, “I think there’s a lot of different kinds of love, not just between a boyfriend and girlfriend, but love with your family, love with the people around you. I think that’s really important, and I think would really be a good thing for the world, and make a better world for everybody.”

Don’t miss BTS as they make their debut U.S. TV performance at 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday (November 19)!

Check out a photo of Mad Men‘s January Jones fangirling below.
Photos: Getty
