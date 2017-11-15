Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 7:28 pm

Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi Debut Sultry 'Echame La Culpa' Music Video Teaser

Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi Debut Sultry 'Echame La Culpa' Music Video Teaser

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi dropped a teaser for their upcoming music video for their new song – officially titled “Echame La Culpa” – and it’s so much fun!

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner and the 39-year-old singer-songwriter – best known for his hit track “Despacito” – released the clip on Wednesday (November 15).

It features glimpses of Luis walking down a dark alley; Demi wearing a sultry corset, fishnets, and red dress in what appears to be a Victorian-style bedroom; and the duo rocking more casual, colorful attire while dancing in a club.

The Spanish-language track will drop in full this Friday!

Watch the music video teaser below, and listen to Demi sing in Spanish here.


Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi – Echame La Culpa (Teaser)
Photos: Demi Lovato
