FKA twigs Makes Rare Appearance Since Robert Pattinson Split

FKA twigs was spotted out enjoying the single life!

The 29-year-old singer was seen during a rare appearance while out and about on Tuesday afternoon (November 14) in Los Angeles.

Twigs and a gal pal were seen as they stopped to pick up lunch at The Poke Shack.

Last month, it was revealed that twigs and her fiance Robert Pattinson had called off their engagement after almost three years together.

Twigs and Robert started dating back in September 2014 and got engaged seven months later.