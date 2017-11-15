Gal Gadot Opens Up About Her Hebrew Accent & Speaking in English!

Gal Gadot is on the cover of GQ‘s annual Men of the Year issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress had to say:

On her newfound fame: “I’m much more aware and alert…I don’t want to seclude myself from society. I want to be part of everyone, and I enjoy talking to random people sometimes.”

On her Hebrew accent and English vocabulary: “In Hebrew, whenever I take interviews, whenever I speak to anyone—I read a lot growing up, and it’s important for me to sound eloquent and have good vocabulary, and be really precise with what I intend to say—I have the grammar. But in English, it doesn’t matter how many times I’ll read—you know, I’ll make a list of words that I like to use—it’s just not in my DNA yet.”

On future roles: “As long as the story’s good, every genre is legit…it’s not that all I want to do for the rest of my life is Wonder Woman. Obviously no.”

