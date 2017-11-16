Jordan Peele on 'Get Out' Competing as Comedy at Golden Globes: 'I Submitted It As A Documentary'

Jordan Peele made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (November 15), and shared his thoughts on his “social thriller” film Get Out being submitted as Best Musical/Comedy at the 2018 Golden Globes.

“I submitted it as a documentary,” the 38-year-old writer-director told host Stephen, echoing a tweet he posted earlier that same day, which read, “‘Get Out‘ is a documentary.”

“Here’s the thing, the movie is truth. The thing that resonated with people was truth, so for me it’s more of a historical biopic,” Jordan continued, later adding that “it doesn’t fit into a genre. It sort of subverse the idea of genre.”

That same day, Jordan joined stars of the flick Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya, as well as producers Jason Blum and Sean McKittrick at the MoMA’s Contenders Screening of Get Out held at the MOMA in New York City.



