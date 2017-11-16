Sarah Silverman Breaks Silence on Longtime Friend Louis C.K.

Sarah Silverman is breaking her silence about the allegations surrounding her longtime friend Louis C.K.

The comedian got candid about the situation on her show I Love You, America, where she talked about being very angry on behalf of the victims and very sad because Louis is her friend.

“One of my best friends of over 25 years, Louis C.K., masturbated in front of women. He wielded his power with women in fucked-up ways, sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely. I could couch this with heartwarming stories of our friendship and what a great dad he is — but that’s totally irrelevant, isn’t it? Yes, it is,” Sarah said.

She added, “I hope it’s OK if I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it, and also sad, because he’s my friend…It’s vital that people are held accountable for their actions, no matter who they are.”

