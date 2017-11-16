Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 7:50 pm

Sarah Silverman Breaks Silence on Longtime Friend Louis C.K.

Sarah Silverman Breaks Silence on Longtime Friend Louis C.K.

Sarah Silverman is breaking her silence about the allegations surrounding her longtime friend Louis C.K.

The comedian got candid about the situation on her show I Love You, America, where she talked about being very angry on behalf of the victims and very sad because Louis is her friend.

“One of my best friends of over 25 years, Louis C.K., masturbated in front of women. He wielded his power with women in fucked-up ways, sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely. I could couch this with heartwarming stories of our friendship and what a great dad he is — but that’s totally irrelevant, isn’t it? Yes, it is,” Sarah said.

She added, “I hope it’s OK if I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it, and also sad, because he’s my friend…It’s vital that people are held accountable for their actions, no matter who they are.”

Hear all that Sarah had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Louis CK, Sarah Silverman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr