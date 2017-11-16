Zac Efron Shows Off His Singing & Dancing Skills in 'Greatest Showman' Rehearsal Video - Watch!

Zac Efron is bringing on the High School Musical nostalgia with these moves!

The 30-year-old actor posted a video on Thursday (November 16) from a rehearsal for The Greatest Showman, his P.T. Barnum-inspired original musical debuting on December 20.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

“Ladies and Gents this is the moment you’ve waited for…” We danced our hearts out. #GreatestShowman,” Zac captioned the post.

In addition, the official trailer for the upcoming movie was just released – watch it here if you haven’t already. The movie also co-stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Watch his performance below!