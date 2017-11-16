Top Stories
Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Chooses to Drink Sardine Smoothie Over Answering This Juicy Question (VIDEO)

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Arrives for Her Big Day!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 7:38 pm

Zac Efron Shows Off His Singing & Dancing Skills in 'Greatest Showman' Rehearsal Video - Watch!

Zac Efron Shows Off His Singing & Dancing Skills in 'Greatest Showman' Rehearsal Video - Watch!

Zac Efron is bringing on the High School Musical nostalgia with these moves!

The 30-year-old actor posted a video on Thursday (November 16) from a rehearsal for The Greatest Showman, his P.T. Barnum-inspired original musical debuting on December 20.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

“Ladies and Gents this is the moment you’ve waited for…” We danced our hearts out. #GreatestShowman,” Zac captioned the post.

In addition, the official trailer for the upcoming movie was just released – watch it here if you haven’t already. The movie also co-stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Watch his performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Facebook
Posted to: Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr