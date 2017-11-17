Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 1:02 pm

Aly & AJ: 'Ten Years' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Aly & AJ: 'Ten Years' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Aly & AJ are truly officially back at it again with the release of their brand new Ten Years EP, which you can listen to right here!

The 4-track collection is the sister-duo’s – Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka – first complete project since the release of their Insomniatic album, which was released exactly ten years ago in 2007.

Ten Years features the previously released “Take Me” and “I Know,” as well as “Promise” and “The Distance.”

The EP is “a palate cleanser for people to adjust to the new music, because it’s different from anything we’ve ever released,” AJ, 26, told USA Today. She and sister Aly, 28, self-funded the music and are looking to release a full record next year with a major label.

You can stream Aly & AJ‘s Ten Years EP on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: AJ Michalka, Aly & AJ, Aly Michalka, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr