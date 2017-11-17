Aly & AJ: 'Ten Years' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Aly & AJ are truly officially back at it again with the release of their brand new Ten Years EP, which you can listen to right here!

The 4-track collection is the sister-duo’s – Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka – first complete project since the release of their Insomniatic album, which was released exactly ten years ago in 2007.

Ten Years features the previously released “Take Me” and “I Know,” as well as “Promise” and “The Distance.”

The EP is “a palate cleanser for people to adjust to the new music, because it’s different from anything we’ve ever released,” AJ, 26, told USA Today. She and sister Aly, 28, self-funded the music and are looking to release a full record next year with a major label.

You can stream Aly & AJ‘s Ten Years EP on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!