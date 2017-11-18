Robert Pattinson Explains His Unconventional Secret to Success

Robert Pattinson lets out a laugh while speaking on stage during the “Have a Good Time with Robert Pattinson” panel during the Vulture Festival LA on Saturday (November 18) at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old actor was asked to reveal his secret to success and he had an interesting answer.

“All you have to do is f–k up auditions for five years and then get Twilight,” Rob said.

Rob also opened up about the inspiration for his character in Good Time.

“It’s the best story ever,” he said. “This guy lived in this hole in the ground and burrowed through into someone’s house. He would sneak into the daughter’s bedroom every day. It was a parent’s absolute nightmare. He lived in a hole attached to these people’s house.”