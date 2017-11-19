Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 9:05 pm

Alessia Cara, Zedd & Rachel Platten Wear All Black To American Music Awards 2017

Alessia Cara, Zedd & Rachel Platten Wear All Black To American Music Awards 2017

Alessia Cara and Zedd walk the carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The “Stay” collaborators were also joined by Rachel Platten.

Alessia and Zedd, who wore a velvet suit, are set to hit the stage to perform their song together.

Alessia is also nominated for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock. She’s up against Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Make sure to tune in to the AMAs airing RIGHT NOW on ABC!

FYI: Rachel is wearing Thai Nguyen Atelier with Beladora jewelry.

