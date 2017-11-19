Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:56 pm

Demi Lovato Slams the Haters with 'Sorry Not Sorry' Performance at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Demi Lovato Slams the Haters with 'Sorry Not Sorry' Performance at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Demi Lovato belts out her song “Sorry Not Sorry” on stage at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer kicked off the performance from her seat in the audience while watching tweets from her haters flashed on the screens on stage.

Demi then hopped on stage and started singing her song, in which she says that she’s not sorry for being herself.

Make sure to see the photos of Demi on the red carpet and find out who she brought as her date!
