Demi Lovato Slams the Haters with 'Sorry Not Sorry' Performance at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Demi Lovato belts out her song “Sorry Not Sorry” on stage at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer kicked off the performance from her seat in the audience while watching tweets from her haters flashed on the screens on stage.

Demi then hopped on stage and started singing her song, in which she says that she’s not sorry for being herself.

