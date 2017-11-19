Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 6:39 pm

Selena Gomez Debuts Blonde Hair at American Music Awards 2017!

Selena Gomez Debuts Blonde Hair at American Music Awards 2017!

Selena Gomez just debuted a brand new look on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer stepped out at the event with a new blonde ‘do and she looks great! Over the weekend, she was sporting a black bob with bangs, which leads us to believe she was wearing a wig.

Selena will be hitting the stage for her first major performance in quite some time. She will debut her new single “Wolves” on the AMAs stage.

Make sure to look back at Selena‘s red carpet appearance at the AMAs in 2011, the last time she walked a red carpet with her on-again beau Justin Bieber.

FYI: Selena is wearing Coach.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez american music awards 2017 01
selena gomez american music awards 2017 02
selena gomez american music awards 2017 03
selena gomez american music awards 2017 04
selena gomez american music awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr
  • HG

    Wow. Not as bad as I thought she would look with bleached hair. She pulls it off pretty well.

  • Sandy

    I don’t understand why E News has the worst female hosts for the red carpet interview, both in bad looks and talent. The male hosts are very good, but they should start with using better females.

  • Sandy

    She looks great as a blond

  • Lalique Murano

    Kardashian wanna-be. Why? Beats me.

  • gwen

    She looks better with dark hair.