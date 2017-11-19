Selena Gomez Debuts Blonde Hair at American Music Awards 2017!

Selena Gomez just debuted a brand new look on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer stepped out at the event with a new blonde ‘do and she looks great! Over the weekend, she was sporting a black bob with bangs, which leads us to believe she was wearing a wig.

Selena will be hitting the stage for her first major performance in quite some time. She will debut her new single “Wolves” on the AMAs stage.

Make sure to look back at Selena‘s red carpet appearance at the AMAs in 2011, the last time she walked a red carpet with her on-again beau Justin Bieber.

FYI: Selena is wearing Coach.