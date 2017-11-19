Unreal's Constance Zimmer & Shiri Appleby Compete in Vulture Festival's Gameshow!

So many stars stepped out during the Vulture festival this weekend!

During the star-studded event, the stars of Unreal and Superstore got together for a trivia gameshow! Participating for Unreal were Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby (pictured), with Craig Bierko, Genevieve Buechner and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman during the event on Saturday (November 18) in Hollywood. Superstore‘s Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nicos Santos, Nichole Bloom and Colton Dunn were all in attendance.

In addition, the cast of Search Party was also present for another event, with stars including Jessica Chaffin, Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, Claire Tyers, Sarah Violet Bliss, Phoebe Tyers, Charles Rogers and Meredith Hagnar.

The Detour‘s Jason Jones and Natalie Zea also presented their show during one panel.

