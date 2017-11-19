Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 10:45 am

Unreal's Constance Zimmer & Shiri Appleby Compete in Vulture Festival's Gameshow!

Unreal's Constance Zimmer & Shiri Appleby Compete in Vulture Festival's Gameshow!

So many stars stepped out during the Vulture festival this weekend!

During the star-studded event, the stars of Unreal and Superstore got together for a trivia gameshow! Participating for Unreal were Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby (pictured), with Craig Bierko, Genevieve Buechner and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman during the event on Saturday (November 18) in Hollywood. Superstore‘s Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nicos Santos, Nichole Bloom and Colton Dunn were all in attendance.

In addition, the cast of Search Party was also present for another event, with stars including Jessica Chaffin, Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, Claire Tyers, Sarah Violet Bliss, Phoebe Tyers, Charles Rogers and Meredith Hagnar.

The Detour‘s Jason Jones and Natalie Zea also presented their show during one panel.

Check out all the pics in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 01
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 02
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 03
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 04
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 05
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 06
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 07
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 08
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 09
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 10
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 11
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 12
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 13
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 14
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 15
shiri appelby constance zimmer vulture festival 16

Photos: Wenn, Getty
Posted to: Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Constance Zimmer, Craig Bierko, Genevieve Buechner, Jason Jones, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Lauren Ash, Natalie Zea, Nichole Bloom, Nicos Santos, Shiri Appleby

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr