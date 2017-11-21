Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has been accused of raping former teen pop star Melissa Schuman, a member of the girl group Dream, when she was 18.

The former singer, now 39, wrote a lengthy blog post in which she detailed what happened when Carter invited her over to his house for a “casual hangout” in 2002.

At the time, Melissa already knew Nick as their reps had suggested they date years earlier. Eventually, they went on to star in the made-for-TV movie The Hollow, which was released in 2004.

While at Nick‘s home in Santa Monica, Calif., he took her into an office and they began making out. She says he then led them into a bathroom and continued to kiss, until he put her on the counter and began to unbutton her pants. She said she “didn’t want to go any further,” but “he didn’t listen” and “he didn’t care.”

Melissa says that Nick performed oral sex on her against her will and then asked her to perform it on him. “I did it for you and it’s only right you do it for me,” she claims he sad.

“I felt scared and trapped. He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn’t leave,” Melissa wrote. “So when he placed my hand on his penis my thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That’s where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sicken by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will.”

Melissa says Nick then led her to the bedroom and forced himself on her, even though she told him that she was a virgin and saving herself for marriage. She says Nick told her, “I could be your husband.”

“It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up,” she wrote.

Melissa says that Nick called her shortly after that night and that he continued to call over and over again, though she wouldn’t pick up. He eventually left “one last nasty, angry message” and never called again.

Later, Melissa signed with Nick‘s manager hoping that the manager could help her music career. She and Nick ended up recording a duet, though their parts were recorded separately. After they finally met in person again to perform the song live for a label head, she eventually was told by her manager that the label wasn’t interested in signing her.

“I could tell by [my manager's] tone that he was no longer interested in working for me and I couldn’t help but wonder if Nick had any influence in it. I never did another showcase again after that and I quickly lost interest in pursuing a career as a recording artist,” Melissa wrote.

You can read the full post on her website.