Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Uma Thurman Says Happy Thanksgiving to Everyone, Except Harvey Weinstein

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 8:01 am

Channing Tatum's 'Smallfoot' Movie Gets New Trailer & Character Posters!

Channing Tatum's 'Smallfoot' Movie Gets New Trailer & Character Posters!

Channing Tatum voiced a character in the upcoming animated movie Smallfoot and with 10 months to go until it hits theaters, the first trailer and batch of character posters have been released!

The movie features original music and an all-star cast that includes Zendaya, James Corden, LeBron James, Common, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Jimmy Tatro, and Yara Shahidi.

The film turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Smallfoot, directed by Over the Hedge‘s Karey Kirkpatrick, will hit theaters on September 28, 2018.
