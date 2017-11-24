Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 12:17 pm

James Arthur: 'Naked' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

James Arthur: 'Naked' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

James Arthur has released his new single titled “Naked” and you can listen to it here!

The song was co-written by pop music legend Max Martin and serves as the follow-up to James‘ hit album Back from the Edge.

“The four chords that introduce the song are key, I think. Then you get the crescendo, the middle eight, the huge final chorus, but there’s no sense of overload; it stays true to the simplicity of those four chords,” James said in a statement. “It’s like a hymn, that devotional aspect. The minute you hear those chords, you want to sing over them.”

James‘ smash hit song “Say You Won’t Let Go” has over 1.5 billion audio and video streams and more than two million downloads!

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, James Arthur, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr