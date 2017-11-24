James Arthur: 'Naked' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

James Arthur has released his new single titled “Naked” and you can listen to it here!

The song was co-written by pop music legend Max Martin and serves as the follow-up to James‘ hit album Back from the Edge.

“The four chords that introduce the song are key, I think. Then you get the crescendo, the middle eight, the huge final chorus, but there’s no sense of overload; it stays true to the simplicity of those four chords,” James said in a statement. “It’s like a hymn, that devotional aspect. The minute you hear those chords, you want to sing over them.”

James‘ smash hit song “Say You Won’t Let Go” has over 1.5 billion audio and video streams and more than two million downloads!

stream it below via Spotify!

