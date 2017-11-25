Top Stories
Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 11:51 pm

David Beckham Has No Idea How Much 'Brand Beckham' is Worth

David Beckham Has No Idea How Much 'Brand Beckham' is Worth

Don’t ask David Beckham how much money his family is worth, because he doesn’t know!

The 42-year-old former soccer star was interviewed by CNBC this week and was asked to comment on the value of “Brand Beckham.”

“I wouldn’t have a clue. But what I am proud of is that we’ve made it into a successful business, and that obviously coming from being a sportsman and then ready to jump into the business side of things, that it’s all about having the right people around you, the right friends, family [and the] right business partners,” he said.

“And that has helped me transition from being a football player to a businessman and that’s something that I’m excited about and very proud of. To put a price on it, I don’t think I could. I’ll leave that to someone else to decide,” he added.

Pictured inside: David attending the Singapore International Film Festival Benefit Dinner on Saturday (November 25) at Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.
Just Jared on Facebook
david beckham has no idea how much brand beckham is worth 01
david beckham has no idea how much brand beckham is worth 02
david beckham has no idea how much brand beckham is worth 03
david beckham has no idea how much brand beckham is worth 04
david beckham has no idea how much brand beckham is worth 05

Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah; Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr