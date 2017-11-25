David Beckham Has No Idea How Much 'Brand Beckham' is Worth

Don’t ask David Beckham how much money his family is worth, because he doesn’t know!

The 42-year-old former soccer star was interviewed by CNBC this week and was asked to comment on the value of “Brand Beckham.”

“I wouldn’t have a clue. But what I am proud of is that we’ve made it into a successful business, and that obviously coming from being a sportsman and then ready to jump into the business side of things, that it’s all about having the right people around you, the right friends, family [and the] right business partners,” he said.

“And that has helped me transition from being a football player to a businessman and that’s something that I’m excited about and very proud of. To put a price on it, I don’t think I could. I’ll leave that to someone else to decide,” he added.

Pictured inside: David attending the Singapore International Film Festival Benefit Dinner on Saturday (November 25) at Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.