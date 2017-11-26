Holiday Movies on Netflix - What to Stream This Christmas Season!

The holiday season is upon us and there’s so many Christmas and holiday movies on Netflix that can get you in the spirit!

The streaming service made sure to have some Christmas classics available in the coming weeks and this list will not disappoint.

In addition to a whole bunch of holiday movies, you can also check out all the TV shows and films Netflix will be adding to the streaming service on December 1.

Enjoy the holiday season and get binge-watching!

Click inside to see the list of Christmas movies available to stream on Netflix…

CHRISTMAS MOVIES ON NETFLIX

- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch.

- Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) – an update of the holiday classic!

- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas – a sequel to the holiday classic that the kids will love.

- The Radio City Christmas Spectacular (2007) – the world-famous Rockettes show was filmed for you to enjoy all year!

- White Christmas (1954) – this is a true Christmas classic.

- While You Were Sleeping (1995) – Sandra Bullock stars.

- Disney’s The Santa Clause (1994) – coming to Netflix in December are all of the Tim Allen Santa Clause movies.

- A Very Murray Christmas (2015) – Tons of stars appear in this holiday special.

- Christmas in the City (2013) – Ashanti stars in this made for TV movie

- Happy Christmas (2014) – Anna Kendrick and Lena Dunham star.

- Bad Santa (2003) – Billy Bob Thornton earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the movie.

- Noel (2004) – this film brings together many stars including Penelope Cruz and the late Paul Walker.

- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) – a fan favorite classic!