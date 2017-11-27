Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 8:02 pm

Nicole Kidman Gets Reese Witherspoon's Support at Gotham Awards 2017!

Nicole Kidman Gets Reese Witherspoon's Support at Gotham Awards 2017!

Nicole Kidman hits the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress is being honored at the event with the Actress Tribute and her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon showed up to support!

Nicole was featured in several films this year, including The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. She has many exciting projects in the works, including the upcoming drama Boy Erased and the superhero flick Aquaman.

FYI: Nicole is wearing an Altuzarra dress and bag, Chloe Gosselin shoes, Fred Leighton jewels, and an Omega watch.

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon at the awards…

