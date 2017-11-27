'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 11 Contestants Revealed!

The first live save of the season just happened on The Voice and one contestant was sent home, paving way for the Top 11 to be revealed.

Following the Top 12′s performance episode on Monday night (November 20), America got the chance to vote for the first time this season.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here to find out who was voted off

The four judges – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus – entered the week with three contestants on their teams and one of them lost a contestant.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 11…