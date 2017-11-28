Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 5:45 pm

Amy Schumer Makes Her Broadway Debut - See the Photos!

Amy Schumer Makes Her Broadway Debut - See the Photos!

Amy Schumer is currently appearing on Broadway in the new comedy Meteor Shower and the first photos from the production have been released ahead of Wednesday night’s official opening!

The actress and comedian is starring opposite Tony winner Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jeremy Shamos in the play, written by Steve Martin.

Here is a synopsis: “It’s a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over for dinner. But Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key) aren’t looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky.”

The play is already a smash hit, selling out performances and earning the largest advance sales ever for the Booth Theatre with over $7.5 million in ticket sales before the run even began. Get your tickets now while you still can!
Photos: Matthew Murphy
