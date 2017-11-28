Eminem's New Album 'Revival' Gets a Release Date!

Eminem is returning before the end of the year with his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Revival!

The “Walk On Water” superstar revealed the exciting news via a comedic advertising campaign for a fake prescription drug called Revival. In fact, it’s the name of his new album, which will be released on December 15.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eminem

The album will be his first full-length release since Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013.

Watch the Revival announcement below!