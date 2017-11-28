Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Eminem's New Album 'Revival' Gets a Release Date!

Eminem's New Album 'Revival' Gets a Release Date!

Eminem is returning before the end of the year with his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Revival!

The “Walk On Water” superstar revealed the exciting news via a comedic advertising campaign for a fake prescription drug called Revival. In fact, it’s the name of his new album, which will be released on December 15.

The album will be his first full-length release since Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013.

Watch the Revival announcement below!

Use as prescribed by your doctor. @eminem

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on

