Tue, 28 November 2017 at 4:50 pm

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Lineup - Full List!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Lineup - Full List!

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to air tonight on CBS, and there will be some really great performers taking the stage during the show!

If you didn’t know, the show was pre-taped last week in Shanghai, China and you can see all of the photos of the models walking the runway here.

This is the first time the show has ever traveled to China. If you didn’t know, long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio announced she would be retiring from the show this year.

Be sure to tune into the show, tonight on CBS!

Click through the slideshow to see who is performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show…
