Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Coordinate for FN Achievement Awards!

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are simply too cute for words!

The 18-year-old photographer and his 20-year-old actress girlfriend rocked coordinating navy and green outfits as they attended the 2017 FN Achievement Awards on Tuesday night (November 28) at the IAC Headquarters in New York City.

The awards honor fashion designers, influencers and shoe brands. Hailey Baldwin was named Style Influencer of the Year while both Alexa Chung and Attico received the Launch of the Year award.

The day before, Chloe and Brooklyn were spotted keeping it cool and casual while making their way through JFK airport after a flight from Los Angeles.