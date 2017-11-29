Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 1:53 pm

'Flash' & 'Supergirl' Producer Andrew Kreisberg Fired Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Flash and Supergirl‘s executive producer Andrew Kreisberg has been fired following sexual harassment allegations.

The allegations against the showrunner, who also served as an EP on Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, surfaced earlier this month.

Stars like Melissa Benoist and Stephen Amell spoke out about the allegations and now Warner Brothers has officially fired Andrew.

“After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg‘s employment, effective immediately. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions,” the company said in a statement.

They added, “Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”
