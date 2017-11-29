Justin Timberlake Reveals Where Sexy Was Before He Brought It Back!

We all know that Justin Timberlake brought sexy back – but where did it go in the first place?

Stephen Colbert was kind enough to ask JT the age-old question on Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (November 29) – and now we finally have an answer!

“Wow, no one has ever asked me that,” Justin remarked to Stephen during the goofy skit.

“Sexy…was actually just the name of my neighbor’s rabbit. You see, they were in Nebraska for the weekend and I was pet-sitting. But they were worried I wouldn’t’ return the rabbit! So I wanted to assure them, via song, that I was indeed bringing Sexy back.”

And now you know! Watch the hilarious clip below.