Zachary Quinto Takes His Dog for a Walk in NYC

Zachary Quinto is joined by a friend as he takes his dog for a walk on Tuesday afternoon (November 28) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor stayed warm in an oversized turtleneck, beanie, and sunglasses as he got some exercise in with his pup.

Earlier this month it was announced that Zach would be joining the star-studded revival of The Boys in the Band on Broadway.

Zach will hit the stage alongside Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells when the show debuts in spring 2018.

