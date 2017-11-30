Angela Lansbury Issues Statement After Sparking Controversy With Comments About Sexual Misconduct

Angela Lansbury is speaking out after her comments on sexual harassment resulted in a firestorm of criticism earlier in the week.

The 92-year-old actress issued a statement on Wednesday (November 29) clarifying her opinion on sexual misconduct.

“There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner. And, I am devastated that anyone should deem me capable of thinking otherwise,” she said.

“Those who have known the quality of my work and the many public statements I have made over the course of my life, must know, that I am a strong supporter of Women’s Rights. Lastly, I would like to add that I am troubled by how quickly and brutishly some have taken my comments out of context and attempted to blame my generation, my age, or my mindset, without having read the entirety of what I said.”

