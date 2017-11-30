Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 11:38 am

Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Are Reportedly Back Together!

Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Are Reportedly Back Together!

It looks like Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are officially back together!

A source has confirmed the news to People that the 36-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star and 35-year-old actress are a confirmed couple.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Evans

The two were seen apartment-hunting this week in New York City and looked “very much back together.”

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that they got back together after their breakup earlier in the year. They’ve also gotten flirty on Twitter, amplifying all the new romance rumors.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Chris Evans, Jenny Slate

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rihanna will be honored with a street named after her in Barbados - TMZ
  • A new villain is heading to The Flash - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian are feuding over gun control - TooFab
  • Meet the man who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter account - The Hollywood Reporter
  • All eight Harry Potter films are heading to HBO - Just Jared Jr