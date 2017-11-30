Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Are Reportedly Back Together!

It looks like Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are officially back together!

A source has confirmed the news to People that the 36-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star and 35-year-old actress are a confirmed couple.

The two were seen apartment-hunting this week in New York City and looked “very much back together.”

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that they got back together after their breakup earlier in the year. They’ve also gotten flirty on Twitter, amplifying all the new romance rumors.