Thu, 30 November 2017 at 5:00 am

Julie Bowen Wraps Gifts for Low-Income Children at Baby2Baby Holiday Wrapping Party!

Julie Bowen Wraps Gifts for Low-Income Children at Baby2Baby Holiday Wrapping Party!

Julie Bowen is getting into the holiday spirit for a great cause!

The Modern Family actress hosted the Baby2Baby Holiday Wrapping Party at the Baby2Baby Headquarters on Wednesday (November 28) in Los Angeles.

Celebrity guests and supporters included Jessica Capshaw, Rachel Zoe and Sasha Alexander.

Attendees wrapped and prepared gifts for low-income children, which Baby2Baby serves. At their annual holiday party, Baby2Baby will present each child with one of these personalized bags filled with basic necessities, as well as thoughtful holiday gifts to open on Christmas Day.

25+ pictures from the event inside…
julie bowen christmas wrapping 01
julie bowen christmas wrapping 03
julie bowen christmas wrapping 04
julie bowen christmas wrapping 05
julie bowen christmas wrapping 06
julie bowen christmas wrapping 08
julie bowen christmas wrapping 09
julie bowen christmas wrapping 10
julie bowen christmas wrapping 12
julie bowen christmas wrapping 13
julie bowen christmas wrapping 14
julie bowen christmas wrapping 15
julie bowen christmas wrapping 16
julie bowen christmas wrapping 19
julie bowen christmas wrapping 20
julie bowen christmas wrapping 21
julie bowen christmas wrapping 22
julie bowen christmas wrapping 23
julie bowen christmas wrapping 24
julie bowen christmas wrapping 25
julie bowen christmas wrapping 26
julie bowen christmas wrapping 28
julie bowen christmas wrapping 29
julie bowen christmas wrapping 31
julie bowen christmas wrapping 32
julie bowen christmas wrapping 33
Photos: Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Posted to: Jessica Capshaw, Julie Bowen, Rachel Zoe, Sasha Alexander

