Julie Bowen Wraps Gifts for Low-Income Children at Baby2Baby Holiday Wrapping Party!

Julie Bowen is getting into the holiday spirit for a great cause!

The Modern Family actress hosted the Baby2Baby Holiday Wrapping Party at the Baby2Baby Headquarters on Wednesday (November 28) in Los Angeles.

Celebrity guests and supporters included Jessica Capshaw, Rachel Zoe and Sasha Alexander.

Attendees wrapped and prepared gifts for low-income children, which Baby2Baby serves. At their annual holiday party, Baby2Baby will present each child with one of these personalized bags filled with basic necessities, as well as thoughtful holiday gifts to open on Christmas Day.

