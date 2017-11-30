Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd & Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 10:47 pm

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook!

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are getting married!

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress’ new fiance popped the question on Thursday (November 30) – and shared a video of a super emotional Kaley right after the proposal!

“We’re engaged!” Kaley said through tears before Karl jokingly responded, “You still haven’t said yes yet!”

Kaley and Karl have been together for almost two years after they were first linked to each other back in April 2016.

“Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well…..of she said yes!!!!!” Karl captioned the below video.

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on

Congrats Kaley and Karl!

Click inside to see a close up of her ring…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Engaged, Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rihanna will be honored with a street named after her in Barbados - TMZ
  • A new villain is heading to The Flash - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian are feuding over gun control - TooFab
  • Meet the man who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter account - The Hollywood Reporter
  • All eight Harry Potter films are heading to HBO - Just Jared Jr