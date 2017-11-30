Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook!

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are getting married!

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress’ new fiance popped the question on Thursday (November 30) – and shared a video of a super emotional Kaley right after the proposal!

“We’re engaged!” Kaley said through tears before Karl jokingly responded, “You still haven’t said yes yet!”

Kaley and Karl have been together for almost two years after they were first linked to each other back in April 2016.

“Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well…..of she said yes!!!!!” Karl captioned the below video.

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Congrats Kaley and Karl!

Click inside to see a close up of her ring…