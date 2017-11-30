Kesha Pens Essay About Struggling With Mental Illness During the Holidays

Kesha is speaking out about the importance of self-care during the holiday season.

The 30-year-old Rainbow pop superstar penned an essay published on Thursday (November 30) for Time as part of their initiative to help some who have difficulty coping with the holiday season.

“The holiday season is supposed to be the most festive and fun time of the year but sometimes it can quickly become a stressful and emotional time,” she wrote.

“All those plans and expectations of joy can turn tougher than they sound. This is especially true for those of us who struggle with mental illness — be it depression, anxiety, addiction or any other challenges.”

Kesha spoke about expectations during the holidays, and how to counter feeling overwhelmed.

“Around the holidays, I often feel like I’m supposed to be everywhere, with everyone — all with the added guilt that it’s the season of giving. To fight this, I’ve developed a mantra: It’s not selfish to take time for yourself. Take a walk in nature. Talk to a friend you trust or a therapist. Sit out one of the holiday gatherings in favor of some personal time. Just do whatever helps you calm down and gives you a break from the stress.”

To read her essay in full, head to Time.com.